Illinois adds about 2,800 virus cases to statewide total on Saturday, 23 more deaths

CHICAGO (AP) – Illinois health authorities reported 2,806 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, one day after a recently discovered backlog of tests added more than 5,000 cases to the statewide totals.
An additional 23 deaths linked to COVID-19 also were reported Saturday. Illinois has reported 248,177 cases and 8,166 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
About 96% of people have recovered. The state data showed health authorities received lab results for a total of 61,935 tests during the past 24 hours.
On Friday, state health officials said the backlog included two days worth of test results from Tuesday through Thursday.
