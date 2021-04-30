Illinois advances anti-hair discrimination bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Senate approves a bill that would offer more distrimination protections in the state.

The CROWN Act would make it illegal to discriminate against black women with natural hairstyles.

Women with natural hairstyles are less likely to be recommended for a job, compared to white women who have curly or straight hair–according to a study by Dove. Supporters say people should be able to style their hair as they please.

“There’s been a thread of just discrimination against black girls, especially black girls with dreads. So coming into the decision, I had to make this a conscious decision to actually get them knowing that I might be discriminated against because of them,” said Mikaela Lindsay.

The bill is now in the hands of the Illinois House.