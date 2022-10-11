(WTVO) — Anti-abortion advocates are calling on Illinois to reinstate the parental notice of abortion law.

The law required doctors to notify the parent of a minor seeking abortion care. Doctors were required to contact a pregnant minor’s parents 48 hours before performing an abortion before the “Parental Notification Act” was repealed.

Minors seeking abortion care now no longer need their parent’s consent to get one. Anti-abortion advocates said that this leaves parents out of the decision.

“By repealing this law, Governor Pritzker and Illinois Democrats have told parents that they don’t matter,” one advocate said. “They have trampled on the rights of parents to be involved in their children’s health care.”

Pritzker said when he repealed the law that it was meant to protect minors who were victims of rape, incest and domestic abuse.