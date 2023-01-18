SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is leading a coalition of 18 Democratic state’s attorneys that are in support of New York’s firearms industry accountability law.

The amicus brief argues that New York has the authority to protect public safety after several firearm industry members sued the state, according to Midland Daily News.

Residents of the state can file a lawsuit against members if they “knowingly or recklessly endanger the safety or health of the public in New York state through the unlawful or unreasonable sale, manufacturing, importing or marketing of firearms,” according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who is part of the coalition.

The law also allows gun industry members to be held liable if they “fail to use reasonable controls and procedures” to prevent the guns from being unlawfully sold or used in the state.

Raoul wrote in a brief that “although the amici States have taken different approaches when enacting measures designed to curb and remediate the effects of gun violence, they agree that public nuisance causes of action like the one created by § 898 – which addresses the gun industry members’ own misconduct – fall well within the States’ sovereign authority to protect their residents and to ‘provide tort remedies to their citizens as they see fit,'” according to The Center Square.

State’s Attorneys argued that it benefits the public, saying that there is a direct link between gun violence and the actions of gun industry members. An instance they gave is if manufacturers are designing marketing schemes that would target vulnerable youth.

Smith & Wesson CEO Mark Smith said that the law is anti-Second Amendment legislation. He said in a statement on the company’s website that:

“It is no surprise that the cities suffering most from violent crime are the very same cities that have promoted irresponsible, soft-on-crime policies that often treat criminals as victims and victims as criminals,” Smith said. “Many of these same cities also maintain the strictest gun laws in the nation. But rather than confront the failure of their policies, certain politicians have sought more laws restricting the 2nd Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens, while simultaneously continuing to undermine our institutions of law and order. And to suppress the truth, some now seek to prohibit firearm manufacturers and supporters of the 2nd Amendment from advertising products in a manner designed to remind law-abiding citizens that they have a Constitutional right to bear arms in defense of themselves and their families. To be clear, a Smith & Wesson firearm has never broken into a home; a Smith & Wesson firearm has never assaulted a woman out for a late-night run in the city; a Smith & Wesson firearm has never carjacked an unsuspecting driver stopped at a traffic light.”

In addition to Illinois and Michigan, states attorney’s from California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin voice their support in the briefing.