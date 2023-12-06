CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has brought charges against Juan Reyes, 52, for falsifying training certificates required to obtain a concealed carry license.

Raoul was charged with forgery in Ogle County last week, a Class 3 felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and unlawful violation of the Concealed Carry Act, a misdemeanor that could result in up to 354 days in jail.

Reyes pleaded not guilty to both charges and is due in court on January 31st, 2024.

This is the second case of the Illinois Attorney General charging a Stateline man for falsifying documents to obtain concealed carry licenses in the last month.

In November, Brian Fleming, 44, a gun instructor in DeKalb County, was accused of falsifying training certificates to obtain a concealed carry licenses for applicants.

Fleming allegedly falsified certificates by claiming applicants had completed the legally required 16 hours of firearms training when they had not. He was charged with forgery and unlawful violation of the Concealed Carry Act.

Reyes was an instructor at a Loves Park security firm. According to the Attorney General’s Office, Reyes falsified certificates by claiming applicants had completed the legally required 16 hours of training when they had not.

The case was investigated by the Illinois State Police.

“Individuals who intentionally break our public safety laws meant to protect Illinoisans from gun violence must be held accountable,” Raoul said. “I will continue to partner with the Illinois State Police and other law enforcement agencies to fight gun violence in all of its forms.

Reyes ran for the 34th District Illinois Senate seat and was defeated by Steve Stadelman in 2022.

His firearm instructor credentials have been revoked by the State.