CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Drills were underway at Soldier Field on Tuesday to prepare for catastrophic weather and security threats.

Crews practiced responding to worse case scenarios on Tuesday and Wednesday, such as extreme flooding, power loss and infrastructure attacks.

The drills, called “Operation Power Play,” are organized by ComEd and state agencies, including the Office of Emergency Management.

ComEd officials said that the goal is for public and private agencies to be coordinated and prepared for emergencies.