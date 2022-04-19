SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Air National Guard base in Springfield will renovate buildings that haven’t been touched since the 1940s, thanks to $10 million from the federal government.

The money was set aside during the latest budget negotiations.

The National Guard will be building a new, civil engineering building on their campus and will tear down several decades-old buildings in the process.

“The airmen and women find themselves spending more time traveling back and forth from one building to the next. We want to put it in one coordinated modern facility,” said Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois). “It not only serves them well. But I think it’s type of thing that attracts new people who apply to and are recruited be part of the Air Guard in the future.”

The 183rd Air National Guard wing repairs jet engines for different branches of the National Guard across the country.