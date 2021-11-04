Illinois allows students to apply for colleges via single application form

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is making it easier for students to apply to colleges and universities through a single form.

The Common App will be accepted at all 12 of Illinois’ public universities, plus dozens of private schools.

Gov. JB Pritzker says a common app will level the playing field for students from all economic backgrounds to get into college without having to worry about application fees.

There is also financial assistance available for schools which do charge students to apply.