SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is among seven states planning to introduce a wealth tax on Thursday, which could also impact small businesses and farmers.

According to the Washington Post, lawmakers from Illinois, Calfornia, Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Washington are launching a coordinated effort to introduce the legislation, which would place new taxes on investment, entrepreneurship, and wealth.

The Post reported that the proposals in each state are variations on a federal wealth tax proposal put forward by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), but reports that Illinois’ proposal will place a tax on wealthy earners’ holdings or unrealized capital gains.

What that means is that a person could be taxed on the value of a stock at any point in time, regardless of whether or not it is sold later at a loss.

Warren’s proposal did not gain much ground at the federal level, so its supporters are turning to progressive states, like Illinois, to implement it.

Additionally, an Illinois lawmaker is preparing a new effort to enact a graduated income tax.

Illinois voters defeated a graduated income tax plan in 2020. The bill was pushing for a graduated income tax where the more you make, the more you’ll pay in taxes. Right now, the state’s income tax is run under a flat tax where every income level is taxed at the same rate.

Sen. Rob Martwick (D-Chicago) said “If you really believe in something, you don’t give up after one loss,” Marwick said. “It’s the right thing to do,” according to Crain’s.

Critics of the plan believe the wealth tax will drive entrepreneurs out of the state.