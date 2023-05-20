Illinois has experienced ten mass shooting events in 2023, according to Gun Violence Archive, the seventh-most of all states.

A mass shooting is defined as “4 or more shot or killed, not including the shooter,” according to the archive.

Half of Illinois’ mass shootings have occurred in Chicago. Two of the shootings occurred in the stateline area: One in Rockford on January 15th that killed three and injured two, and the other in Machesney Park on February 25th.

Twenty mass shootings have taken place in Texas, the most in America.

The archive reports 227 total mass shootings in America this year.