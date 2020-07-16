Illinois announces $10M investment in Rockford airport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that the Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) will receive $10 million of a $31 million statewide investment in regional airports.

Rockford and the Quincy Regional Airport will each receive $9 million in federal funds, with a $500,000 state match and a $500,000 local match.

The Willard Airport at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign will receive $9.9 million in federal funds, with a $500,000 state match and a $500,000 local match.

“Illinois is a transportation hub for the nation and our airports serve as key economic engines for regions across the state,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This investment will bring tens of millions of dollars to Rockford, Quincy and Willard as we work to improve and expand our local airports. After years of disinvestment, my administration is committed to investing in our infrastructure and creating jobs in every corner of Illinois.”

RFD plans to use the money for apron construction, while the other two airports will use the funds for runway construction.

The projects are made possible by a $27.9 million fund from the Federal Aviation Administration.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

