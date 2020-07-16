Illinois announces 1,257 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 25 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 1,257 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

Cook County – 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Cumberland County – 1 female 80s

Effingham County – 1 female 80s

Kane County – 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s

Lake County – 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

McHenry County – 1 female 70s

Ogle County – 1 male 60s

St. Clair County – 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Union County – 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Whiteside County – 1 male 80s

Will County – 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Winnebago County – 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s



Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 157,950 cases, including 7,251 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 43,006 specimens for a total of 2,122,607. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 9–July 15 is 3.1%. As of last night, 1,434 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 311 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

