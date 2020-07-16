SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 1,257 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.
- Cook County – 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Cumberland County – 1 female 80s
- Effingham County – 1 female 80s
- Kane County – 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s
- Lake County – 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- McHenry County – 1 female 70s
- Ogle County – 1 male 60s
- St. Clair County – 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Union County – 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Whiteside County – 1 male 80s
- Will County – 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County – 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 157,950 cases, including 7,251 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 43,006 specimens for a total of 2,122,607. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 9–July 15 is 3.1%. As of last night, 1,434 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 311 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
MORE HEADLINES:
- LIST: Local schools planning to resume classes this fall amid COVID-19
- Parents’ texts suggest effort to cover up killing of 5-year-old AJ Freund
- 3 more charged in killing of man at DeKalb gas station on July 4th
- Illinois announces 1,257 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 25 deaths
- Mortgage rates fall to record lows, drop below 3% for the first time in 50 years
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!