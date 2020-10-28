Illinois AG announces $20k settlement with Modern Plating after Freeport chemical spill

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a $20,000 settlement with Modern Plating after a hydrochloric acid leak in Freeport back in January.

The consent order also requires the company to cease and desist from future violations.

“Today’s settlement ensures that Modern Plating implements procedures to protect workers and residents from future hydrochloric acid emissions and contamination,” Raoul said. “I will continue to work to protect Illinois residents by holding companies accountable for contamination that threatens public health and the environment.”

On January 14th, Freeport Fire crews were called to Modern Plating Corporation, 701 South Hancock Avenue.

Officials say 4,800 gallons of hydrochloric acid were spilled from a holding tank and onto the pavement, an adjacent building, and into the on-site stormwater retention.

The acid created a vapor plume that wafted over to the Arcade neighborhood at DeLeon between 14th and 15th Avenue. The acid then reached a pond, which connects to a creek that drains into the Pecatonica River.]

The consent order requires Modern Plating to take action to prevent any future ruptures.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

