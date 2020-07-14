Illinois announces 707 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, 25 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 707 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

– Cass County: 1 female 90s

– Cook County: 2 males 20s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 4 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

– DeKalb County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

– Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s

– Lake County: 1 female 70s

– Madison County: 1 male 80s

– McHenry County: 1 female 50s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 155,506 cases, including 7,218 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 28,446 specimens for a total of 2,041,440.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 7 –July 13 is 3.0%. As of last night, 1,416 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 333 patients were in the ICU and 126 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

