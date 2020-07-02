Illinois announces 869 new COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths on Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 869 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 36 additional confirmed deaths.

– Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 1 male 90s

– DeKalb County: 1 male 80s

– DuPage County: 1 female 80s

– Kane County: 1 female 70s

– Lake County: 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s

– St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

– Winnebago County: 1 female 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 144,882 cases, including 6,987 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 30,262 specimens for a total of 1,666,317. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 25 –July 1, is 2.6%.

