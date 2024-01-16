CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Human Services has announced it will spend $17 million on cities outside of Chicago to provide services to foreign migrants bussed up from southern border states.

“This new funding builds on our commitment to support Illinois cities that are stepping up to help asylum seekers,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “As we continue to call for further federal support, and as Illinois takes a stand against the callous ways Texas Gov. Abbott is using human beings as political pawns, these grants will lend support where it is needed throughout the state.”

Pritzker has previously called upon Illinois communities to help bear the burden of providing food, shelter, clothing, and other services to migrants who continue to arrive in the Chicago area.

“Funds will make it possible for municipalities to provide direct services to new arrivals who have fled their homes to escape violence, political instability, and other threats,” the governor’s office said Tuesday.

To encourage other cities in the region to take in the migrants, Pritzker announced $41.5 million in grants in 2023.

The state said Chicago, Elgin, Lake County, Urbana, and Oak Park have been recipients of the previous Supporting Municipalities for Asylum Seeker Services (SMASS) grants.

The new funding announcement is in addition to a $160 million package to fund non-citizen programs in Chicago, including an intake center and shelters.

Frustrated with the federal response to record numbers of illegal crossings at the southern border, Abbott began “Operation Lone Star,” busing migrants who circumvented official U.S. ports of entry to Democrat-run cities in the country’s interior which declared themselves “sanctuary cities.”

“Sanctuary cities” have pledged not to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Texas says it has spent more than $4.5 billion on the migrant crisis since 2021.

On Sunday, Pritzker spoke on ABC’s “This Week,” condemning Abbott’s actions.

“There are plenty of other cities where, you know, if he’s going to send people, they could be sent, but no. He’s choosing only Democratic states, Democratic cities, and when we’ve asked him to stop sending people because of the weather, because of the dangerous nature of this winter storm that we’re experiencing now, he’s refused to stop sending them,” Pritzker said.

Last year, Abbott sent a letter to America’s governors, requesting support and personnel to address the border crisis.

“In the federal government’s absence, we, as Governors, must band together to combat President Biden’s ongoing border crisis and ensure the safety and security that all Americans deserve,” Abbott wrote.

Texas said in August that 14 governors of Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Idaho, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming had offered support.

Pritzker has said Illinois needs federal help to care for the growing migrant population in Chicago.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has called the situation “unsustainable.”