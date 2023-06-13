CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — It will now take Chicago residents less time to get to St. Louis.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced on Monday a $1.96 billion high-speed rail project that will allow Amtrak trains to reach 110 mph, according to Fox News. Trains currently reach 90 mph on the route.

While the project broke ground in 2010 and was completed in 2018, it has gone through years of test runs.

The trip, which currently takes about five hours and 13 minutes, will be cut down on June 26. It will save riders about 15 minutes of travel time.

Pritzker said that it would also provide safety improvements at 212 grade crossings.

“The railway has always been a vital component of our state’s infrastructure, but today we are taking a major step in modernizing rail services,” U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said.

Of the $1.96 billion for the project, $1.66 billion came from federal funding primarily through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act. The remaining $300 million comes from state and non-federal funds.