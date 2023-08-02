SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois officials have announced millions of dollars in federal funding that is earmarked for early childhood education programs.

Senator Dick Durbin announced the funds at a press conference in Englewood last week. Over $13 million in total, the money will support “Head Start” programs for children under five and provide wrap around services related to early learning and development.

“In Washington, we have a big debate about balancing the budget. I’m all for that conversation, but I want to tell you, we should never balance the budget on the backs of our kids,” Durbin said. “We’ve got to make sure that we give this next generation a better world to live in, an opportunity to be better in it.”

The funds will be split between two nonprofits; “Children’s Home and Aid Society of Illinois” and “Metropolitan Family Services.”