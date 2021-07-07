Illinois announces vaccine lottery prizes for state employees

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — In addition to a statewide lottery program that seeks to encourage residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday announced a separate program for state employees working in direct care facilities.

The frontline employees are eligible for cash prizes, from $5,000 – $10,000; a variety of state prizes, such as lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, State Fair or concert passes; first class airline tickets; and tickets to home games for sports teams such as the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, Chicago Fire FC and St. Louis Cardinals.

“Our state employees have worked tirelessly on the frontlines throughout the pandemic and I’m thrilled to announce this new opportunity to encourage them to get vaccinated,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “By further increasing state employee vaccination rates, we’re not just protecting our staff, we’re protecting our vulnerable residents in state facilities and our surrounding communities. Getting vaccinated is truly how we protect ourselves from new variants and put this pandemic behind us.”

More than 7.1 million Illinois adults (72.2 percent) have received at least one dose of the vaccine — surpassing President Joe Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70 percent of adults before the Fourth of July.

Last month, Gov. Pritzker introduced a new $10 million ‘All In for the Win’ promotion that rewards all vaccinated Illinoisans by automatically entering them into a series of cash and scholarship lotteries with prizes — up to $1 million. To learn more about All In for the Win, visit allin.illinois.gov.