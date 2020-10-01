Illinois appeals court reverses County Board decision to allow Chairman Haney to hire special prosecutor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Appellate Court has overturned Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney’s hiring of a special prosecutor to represent him in a federal lawsuit against members of the County Board.

The federal lawsuit names 13 members of the board. They are David Boomer, Dave Fiduccia, Joe Hoffman, Fred Wescott, Jim Webster, Jaime Salgado, Angie Goral, Dorothy Redd, Dave Tassoni, Burt Gerl, Steve Schultz, Keith McDonald, and Paul Arena.

Haney’s complaint claims that board members are illegally attempting to strip him of power, alleging the position of the chairman was essentially terminated midterm without voter input.

According to the lawsuit, “The community was able to choose their representative each and every election – someone they chose to fulfill those duties. Today, the chairman position does not exist on the organizational chart, literally or figuratively, after these politically-motivated, mid-term changes. For over two years, the position of chairman has been under endless threat of change: 7 actual ordinance changes and another 7 threatened changes. This has completely distracted, divided, and distorted the governance process during a very consequential time in our community and in county government.”

The lawsuit includes 47 Winnebago County residents as plaintiffs along with Haney.

Haney believed Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross couldn’t represent both him and the county board in county litigation.

Haney had petitioned once before to hire his own advocate, but wasn’t successful. Then, Judge Donna Honzel dismissed the State’s Attorney’s motion to dismiss Haney’s petition for a special counsel and sided with the chairman.

The judge also ruled Ken Florey, Haney’s personal lawyer, could act as his special counsel.

Haney said his goal is to restore the county board chairman position to when he got elected.

On Thursday, the Illinois Appellate Court for the Second District reversed the appointment of the special prosecutor, arguing there was no basis for the appointment, because actions taken by the County Board were legal.

The fees paid to Florey were paid for by the County.

