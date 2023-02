(WTVO) — An Illinois appellate court has upheld a temporary restraining order against the state’s assault weapons ban.

Judges in Illinois’ Fifth District Court ruled that the lower court in Effingham acted appropriately in granting the emergency order. It came after Illinois’ attorney general appealed the order to the appellate court.

Justices did dissent with the lower court’s ruling on three of the four counts, but upheld the fourth, which keeps the order in place.