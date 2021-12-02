Illinois approves ComEd rate hike, electricity prices going up

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois state regulators have approved the second of two electric rate hikes for ComEd.

The increase is allowed under the annual formula rate process which has been a source of controversy.

The rate hike means the average household electric bill will go up about 45 cents a month, and will generate about $100 million next year.

The Citizens Utility Board says Illinois consumers deserve better rates, and say it is working to secure customer refunds which could provide financial relief as part of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act.