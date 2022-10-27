SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — ComEd customers should expect to see an increase in their electricity bills next year.

The Illinois Commerce Commission unanimously approved the new rate structure on Thursday.

The $50 million increase comes as ComEd looks for ways to pay for electricity delivery charges to sustain improvements in reliability for residential and commercial customers and support the transition to 100% clean energy.”

The increase is the first and smallest of two requests that regulators are expected to approve this year.

In total, the two rate increases are expected to add an additional 25 cents to the average residential customer’s monthly bill. According to ComEd, monthly bills should be cheaper in January than they are now due to “offsets and decreases driven mainly by a reduction in energy capacity costs.”

Last December, state regulators approved two rate hikes that added approximately 45 cents onto customers’ bills in 2022.