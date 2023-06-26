SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new fuel sales tax incentive in Illinois gives gas stations a tax exception if they sell gasoline with a higher blend of ethanol.

Senate Bill 1963, signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker, is designed to boost the sales of gasoline containing a 15% ethanol blend, according to the Illinois Corn Growers Association.

Most gas sold in Illinois contains 10% ethanol.

The Environmental Protection Agency is allowing the sale of 15% blend ethanol gasoline this summer, and is expected to allow year-round sales of E15 in 2024, according to The Center Square.

The new incentive gives retailers the option to issue a 10% sales tax exemption for E15, which can be used by most vehicles, to increase market demand. But it also allows a 20% exemption for 20% to 50% ethanol blend gasoline and a 100% tax exemption for E85 fuel.

Sen. Pat Joyce (D- Essex), said the legislation will help Illinois farmers.

“When the demand for ethanol-based fuel goes up, we see the demand for Illinois corn rise as well,” Joyce said in a statement.

The sales tax exemption is set to expire in 2028.