Illinois artists put finishing touches on Sinnissippi Park snow sculptures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s crunch time for snow sculptors in Rockford’s Sinnissippi Park.

Friday night into Saturday all the time competitors have left to finish their frozen works of art.

Teams of adults and high school students from across Illinois are competing in the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition.

Winners will be announced Saturday at 1 p.m.

The finished sculptures will be available for viewing until 10:30 p.m. Saturday, if the weather cooperates.

