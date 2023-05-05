(WTVO) — The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals has reversed a primary injunction against Illinois’ semi-automatic weapons ban, meaning the ban can be enforced by the state.

Last week, a judge with the Southern District of Illinois issued an injunction against the state, preventing it from enforcing the ban while lawsuits challenging the law’s legality are underway.

Governor JB Pritzker signed the ban on sales of military-style firearms and high-capacity magazines in January.

Gun owners who own guns on the list may keep them under the new law but must register them with the Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024.

Sheriffs from Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb, Boone, and other counties across the state said that they will not enforce the ban.

Gov. Pritzker in January responded, threatening, “They will in fact do their job or they won’t be in their job.”

The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the future sale of about 100 different semi-automatic pistols, shotguns, and rifles because they are now considered assault weapons. Long-gun magazines with more than 10 rounds and handgun magazines with more than 15 rounds are also now illegal in Illinois.

The U.S. Supreme Court is intervening in a case about Illinois’ assault weapons ban.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett requested a further response from the City of Naperville for their recently passed ban that prohibits the sale of AR15s.

A gun store owner and the National Foundation for Gun Rights asked the high court for an injunction to grant temporary relief for gun owners in the city.

Naperville has until 11 a.m. on May 8 to respond to Justice Barrett. Her request suggests that the Supreme Court is interested in granting the request for relief.