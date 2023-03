SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Supreme Court has agreed to an accelerated hearing schedule for the state’s assault weapons ban.

The high court will hear oral arguments in its May term.

A downstate judges ruling struck down that ban on high-powered, semi-automatic firearms. The state requested an expedited schedule after the Macon County judge ruled on Friday that the band was unconstitutional.

The state has until March 20 to file its written argument.