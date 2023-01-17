(WTVO) — Illinois’ assault weapons ban is facing its first lawsuit since becoming law just over a week ago.

A former Republican candidate for Illinois Attorney General filed the suit. Tom Devore said that the new law is unconstitutional. He will seek a temporary restraining order in an emergency hearing Wednesday morning. Devore argues that the law is a direct attack on citizens’ right to bear arms.

The suit list Governor JB Pritzker, Senate President Don Harmon, House Speaker Chris Welch and Attorney General Kwame Raoul as defendants.

Devore filed the suit on behalf of gun dealer “Accuracy Firearms” in Effingham. He said that gun owners from 87 Illinois counties are also represented.