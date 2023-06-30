CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A legal challenge to Illinois’ ban on assault-style weapons is being heard in federal court in Chicago.

A suit from a Naperville gun store owner is among those being considered. The plaintiff’s argue that the government can’t ban weapons that are in “common use.”

The law, which prohibits the sales of semi-automatic weapons, took effect in January.

It may be many more months before the court will make a ruling.

Opponents of the ban say they’ll take their case to the Supreme Court if they have to.