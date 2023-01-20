EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois judge is expected to make a ruling Friday on whether or not to place a temporary halt on the state’s gun ban.

Three separate lawsuits have been filed against the ban, which went into effect on January 1st, 2023 and outlawed the sale of 170 weapons. The new law also requires current owners of the semi-automatic weapons to register them with the Illinois State Police by January 1st, 2024.

The legal challenges, brought the by Illinois State Rifle Association and a number of gun stores statewide, claim the law violates the U.S. Constitution.

A number of county sheriffs have publicly pledged not to enforce the ban, claiming it violates their oath of office, including sheriffs from Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb and Boone.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul have both threatened to fire police who do not enforce the state’s ban.

If the judge grants a temporary stay, it will likely only impact the 860 people included in the Effingham County lawsuit, filed by Attorney Thomas DeVore on Wednesday, the Center Square reported.

Another state lawsuit was filed in Crawford County on Tuesday.

The Illinois State Rifle Association’s lawsuit was filed in federal court on Tuesday.

In addition to the gun ban, Raoul has voiced support for legislation that would allow gun manufacturers to be held liable for shootings.