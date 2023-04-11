SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A controversial new gun law in New Jersey is gaining support from attorneys general across the country, including Illinois’.

Kwame Raoul is one of 18 attorneys generals that have supported the new law, according to WBBM.

The law, which was stopped from taking effect after a firearms trade association sued, would allow gun industry members to be sued if the public is harmed by gun violence.

The coalition of attorneys general are now asking a judge to let the law proceed.