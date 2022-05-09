SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois’ Attorney General has called for full cancellation of federal student loan debt.

Kwame Raoul is joining a multi-state coalition of eight attorneys general urging President Biden to full cancel student loan debt owed by every federal student loan borrower in the country. They are asking Biden to use the “Higher Education Act” to cancel more than than $1.7 trillion owed to the federal government from borrowers.

Raoul said “without action, the student loan crisis will continue to get worse, stifling economic activity and weighing down families with mountains of debt they cannot afford to repay.”