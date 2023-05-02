SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is fighting to preserve access to the drug used in the most common method of abortion.

Raoul joined a coalition of 24 attorneys general who filed a brief in defense of “mifepristone” with the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday.

They urged the appellate court to reverse a lower court ruling to suspend the FDA’s long-standing approval of the drug.

The attorneys general said that it will harm millions of Americans, under-served groups in particular.

The Supreme Court allowed access to mifepristone last month to continue while the appeals process plays out.