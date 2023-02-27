SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Supreme Court justices will here arguments next month about whether the SAFE-T Act is constitutional, though the Illinois attorney general had a message for the court on Monday.

He urged the court in his final appeal brief to reject constitutional theories from prosecutors who are challenging the measure. Those state’s attorneys oppose the SAFE-T Act’s elimination of cash bail.

A Kankakee judge ruled last December that that portion is unconstitutional. That decision set up the court battle.

The attorney general’s office argued that lawmakers have the right to reform pre-trial court procedures.