SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Twelve state’s attorney generals, including Illinois’ Kwame Raoul, are suing the FDA to make pills often used in abortions more accessible.

The lawsuit accuses the FDA of singling out “Mifepristone” and imposing burdensome limitations on distribution.

Heath care providers and pharmacies are required to follow a certification process with the drug, and patients are required to sign a form that says they are expressly taking it to end a pregnancy, even if they are being treated for a miscarriage.

Anti-abortion groups filed a lawsuit in November in an attempt to get the FDA to rescind its approval of the drug. The FDA first approved the pill in 2000.