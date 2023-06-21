SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joined 14 other attorney’s general on Tuesday, urging Target to resist against anti-LGBTQ+ harassment.

The officials said that by removing pride merchandise from Target shelves sends the wrong message to people on both sides, according to WBBM. They said that removing the merchandise would show anti-LGBTQ+ activists that bullying works, while the LGBTQ+ community would feel unsupported.

“Discrimination and harassment against LGBTQ+ people have no place in our society. Members of the LGBTQ+ community deserve to feel safe and welcome in Illinois and beyond our state’s borders,” Raoul said. “During Pride Month and throughout the year. I urge businesses to work with local law enforcement to ensure staff members and customers are safe from LGBTQ+ harassment and vandalism – without sending a message that anti-LGBTQ+ bullying will be successful.”

After intense backlash from some shoppers, Target removed certain items and made other changes to its LGBTQ+ merchandise nationwide ahead of Pride month. The retailer cited safety concerns for employees that have been targeted by hostile customers.

“Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and wellbeing while at work,” Target said. “Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans.”

The chain also made other changes to the selling of its LGBTQ+ merchandise nationwide, with Target confirming that it moved its Pride merchandise from the front of the stores to the back in some Southern locations after confrontations from shoppers in the region.

The coalition of attorney’s general urged the retailer to work with law enforcement to protect staff, as well as prevent further criminal acts.

“Target should put the products back on the shelves and ensure their Pride displays are visible on the floors, not pushed into the proverbial closet. That’s what the bullies want. Target must be better,” stated Kelley Robinson, president of The Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ+ civil rights group in the U.S. “Extremist groups and individuals work to divide us and ultimately don’t just want rainbow products to disappear, they want us to disappear. For the past decade, the LGBTQ+ community has celebrated Pride with Target — it’s time that Target stands with us and doubles-down on their commitment to us.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.