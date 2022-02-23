SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Attorney General has filed new paperwork asking a court to uphold Governor Pritzker’s mask mandate in schools.

School districts across Illinois have switched to mask optional policies since two lower courts struck down the state-wide mandate, but the attorney general said that this puts students and school staff at a greater risk of exposure. He has asked for the state Supreme Court to take up his appeal as soon as possible, but it is not clear when that might happen.

Opponents said that parents and individual school districts should make their own choices. Pritzker is lifting the state-wide mask mandate for most other settings on Monday.