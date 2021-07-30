Illinois Attorney General’s Office becomes victim of ransomware attack

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Attorney General’s Office revealed Friday that it has spend more than $2.5 million recovering from a massive ransomware attack.

The April 10th attack was linked to a hacker group based out of Russia, AG Kwame Raoul told the Chicago Tribune.

Raoul said he never considered paying the ransom demanded by the group, and has not revealed how much was requested.

Raoul says taxpayer money is now being used to rebuild its computer systems. The AG’s office is notifying those whose personal information may have been compromised.