SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A network of attorneys has been working to get old pot convictions wiped off of people’s records since marijuana was decriminalized in Illinois.

Officials said that this can be a game changer for lives going forward.

“Since 2020, we have been able to expunge about 800,000, a little over 800,000 convictions and arrest records, and that’s huge,” said Erin Johnson, acting cannabis regulation oversight officer. “You know, if you have drug conviction, you are not eligible for federal or student aid, which means a lot of people can’t afford to go to college, and unburdening them from a criminal conviction or a drug related conviction can allow them to do that.”

New Leaf is a state-funded legal network that puts people in contact with attorneys to help them navigate the expungement process.

Attorneys said that there are hundreds of thousands of people who are eligible but have not yet taken advantage. This can help them have a clean criminal state and open up new doors for advancement.