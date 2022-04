SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — After weeks of skyrocketing gas prices, the costs are dropping both nationally and locally.

According to AAA, gas will set you back about $4.43 on average in Illinois, down $.06 cents from last week.

The drop in prices comes after the Biden administration’s decision to release 1 million gallons of crude oil per day from the nation’s strategic reserves.

Some experts warn that move could still make matters worse in the long run.