SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has signed a bill into law that he said will allow students a greater chance to read a diverse range of books.

The law outlaws the banning of books, with Illinois being the first state to ban the practice. It requires schools and public libraries to prohibit bans or adhere to the American Library Association’s Bill of Rights.

They could lose state grant money if they do not.

“Young people shouldn’t be kept from learning about the realities of our world; I want them to become critical thinkers, exposed to ideas that they disagree with, proud of what our nation has overcome, and thoughtful about what comes next,” Pritzker said. “Everyone deserves to see themselves reflected in the books they read, the art they see, the history they learn.”

Illinois saw nearly 70 book ban attempts last year. The change will take effect next year.