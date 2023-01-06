SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new law that went into effect on January 1st bans the use of latex gloves for food preparation in Illinois.

The law is meant to prevent avoidable allergic reactions for people with latex allergies.

The legislation includes provisions for food services personnel unable to source non-latex gloves.

If non-latex gloves aren’t available, a sign must be posted at the establishment indicating the use of latex materials.

Nitrile, or non-latex gloves, are hypoallergenic, meaning they’re less likely to cause a reaction.

The law is currently in effect for food service establishments and EMS personnel.

In 2024, the law extends to healthcare workers.