CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Those vaping indoors in a public place in Illinois could face up to a $250 fine after Gov. JB Pritzker signed a law Friday, banning the use of e-cigarettes anywhere smoking is already prohibited.

“Illinoisans deserve to enjoy public spaces without being exposed unwillingly to secondhand vapor and other electronic cigarettes byproducts,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Now, e-cigarettes and vapes will qualify under existing anti-smoking laws, reducing air pollution and making a more accessible, healthy Illinois.”

According to the governor’s office, electronic cigarettes contain nicotine and aerosolized components that can lead to lung damage over time and says secondhand vapor can transmit the same effects to passersby.

“Secondhand smoke from e-cigarettes has been linked to everything from asthma attacks to heart and lung disease,” said Joel Africk, President and CEO of Respiratory Health Association.

However, e-cigarettes do not emit smoke, but rather a vapor that contains heavy metals, such as lead, nickel, and zinc, along with cancer-causing substances such as benzine and diacetyl, according to the American Lung Association.

This comes as many smokers have adopted e-cigarettes over traditional combustible cigarettes. Authorities have repeatedly warned against vaping among adolescents.

The law, HB1540, adds e-cigarettes to the 2008 Smoke-Free Illinois Act and allows the same penalties for use of the products in indoor public places.

A first-time offender can be subject to a $100 fine, and $250 for every subsequent offense.

The law goes into effect on January 1st, 2024.