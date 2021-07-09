Illinois begins electronically verifying drivers have insurance coverage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois has started electronically verifying that drivers are carrying insurance coverage.

Under the new system, a driver’s car insurance will be verified twice a year, automatically, at random intervals, to make sure drivers are in compliance with state law.

If a driver is not confirmed to have insurance, they will be sent a request to get the proper insurance or risk suspension of their vehicle registration.

The program follows national standards established by the Insurance Industry Committee on Motor Vehicle Administration and is expected to reduce the number of Illinois motorists driving while uninsured.

“My office has led the effort to establish and implement an automobile insurance verification system online which will serve to reduce the number of Illinois motorists driving while uninsured,” said Secretary of State Jesse White. “The message is simple: if you don’t have auto insurance, get covered now. It is the law.”