SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Volunteer firefighters received recognition at the Illinois Capitol on Monday for helping drivers caught in the massive I-55 dust storm that killed seven people.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, however, said that they want to help fire departments bring in more volunteers.

That help comes in the form of a bill that would give a $500 state income tax credit to volunteer firefighters. Data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency showed that more than 85% of fire departments across the state rely on volunteer firefighters.

The Illinois Firefighter’s Association said that there is a shortage of volunteers while the number of calls to fire departments is tripling.

Multiple fire departments that responded to the crash on I-55 last week have volunteers, and lawmakers from both parties said that the 72-car crash demonstrated why this bill should be passed.

“We need to ensure that we have enough first responders, volunteer firefighters and personnel to show up at these scenes, and they show up at any scene where, wherever it is in the state, to ensure that we can save lives and try to help people as best as possible,” said State Senator Steve McClure.

“We’re at a dire crossroads, and we really need to encourage, incentivize and try to build up our volunteer firefighter department, and our fire department,” added State Senator Chris Belt.

There are some eligibility requirements for the tax credit, but it would only go to firefighters making less than $10,000 in stipends for their work at the department. They would also have to work for at least nine months.