SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A proposed bill in Springfield has local landlords fired up.

It mandates Illinois landlords to participate in the Section 8 Program by amending the state’s “Homeless Prevention Act,” and would also create additional legal defenses for renters. House Bill 2775 would protect renters from discrimination based on income, meaning landlords would have to participate in Section 8, which is currently optional.

Timothy Jensen, a landlord with the Rockford Real Estate Investors Association, said that he does not want to be forced into doing it.

“Our rights as property owners have been trampled on through this entire pandemic,” Jensen said.

Jensen owns several rental properties across the stateline, and he believes that House Bill 2775 is a violation of landlords’ rights.

“As of now, people can say no Section 8 which is the subsidized housing. That’s okay,” he said. “This is now saying you must accept Section 8.”

Section 8 is rental assistance for low income individuals. The proposed bill would require all landlords to take Section 8 renters, because it would make it illegal to discriminate against people’s income status.

“I do have Section 8 and I gotta tell you, my Section 8 residents are wonderful,” Jensen said. “The program, terrible.”

State Representative Maurice West is a co-sponsor, and he thinks that this could help people who need emergency housing, those on social security and people who are disabled.

“I decided to sponsor this after an extensive meeting with disability advocates that represent the disability community,” West said. “They explained to me that this is something that would help with the housing issues they are seeing.”

However, it has caused backlash from local landlords.

“I understand your concern,” West said. “However, me taking my name off now is telling the disability community that I’d rather have them on the menu than at the table.”

Jensen said that there need to be a time limit on how long someone can be on Section 8.

“You help them for a limited time and then you let them help themselves,” Jensen said. “That’s what I don’t like, you’re selling these residents short, like they’re not capable of figuring it out .. yes they are.”

The bill passed the House last fall and is currently pending in the Illinois Senate, but West said that it is not set to move right now.