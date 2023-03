SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — There is growing support for putting up a wind farm in Lake Michigan.

A House proposal would put 10-20 windmills off of the South Shore. That bill passed the House with bipartisan support.

The developer would receive $34 million every year over the next 20 years. Governor JB Pritzker has not announced his position on this measure.

One environmental group is against the plan because it could lead to more developments on the lake in the future.