SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — As more states pass aggressive anti-abortion laws, Illinois continues to pass more protections. A new law would limit the use of the state’s license plate readers to protect women coming from out-of-state for the procedure.

The House passed a bill Friday that would stop other states from using Illinois’ license plate reader data to enforce abortion bans in their state.

Illinois lawmakers say they want to make sure women from other states can’t be punished under their state law.

The bill would keep law enforcement from other states from being able to access license plat reader data for prosecutions of those cases.

Rep. Ann Williams (D-Chicago) said “We strongly disagree with the action of any state that moves to restrict access to legal health care. So we want to give people the assurance that if they come to Illinois, it is a safe haven and a place where they can feel comfortable to exercise their basic human rights and have autonomy over their bodies.”

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias originally voiced support for the bill while he was on the campaign trail.

In December 2022, the Chicago Tribune reported that about a third of abortion patients in Illinois are now from out of state, after the U.S. Supreme Court abolished Roe v Wade last year.

Eric Scheidler, executive director of the Chicago-based Pro-Life Action League, said that Illinois has become “the abortion capital of the U.S.”