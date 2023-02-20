SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois wineries will get a bit of relief, as a new bill will lower the licensing fees they pay each year.

Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill into law that decreases license fees for wine manufacturers by 60%. It returns the cost to pre-pandemic levels.

The fee will be lowered from $1,200 to $750 for people renewing online. It also reduces the fees from $1,500 to $900 for wineries that do not renew online, or for those that are just starting up.

Advocates believe that this will help level the playing field with other beverage producers, like breweries.

“We just want to have the, I guess, the ability to grow and grow in a healthy, really healthy way with our businesses in the state by, I think, taking this action just showed us they’re behind us, they want us to succeed,” one official said.

Supporters of the law said that it will put Illinois’ licensing fees closer to neighboring states, like Missouri. Their fees are capped at $300 per year.