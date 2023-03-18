SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Illinois bill would allow residents to carry a digital driver’s license.

The bill, which was introduced in January by Representative Kam Buckner, “provides that a person may drive a motor vehicle if in possession of a digitized driver’s license.”

It also says that residents will not get a ticket if they are pulled over without a physical driver’s license, as long as they have a digital one.

Buckner said that at least a dozen states already have already tested or launched this practice, according to WGN.

“Pull up their phone and have all their information right there,” Buckner said. “(I) embraced this idea that Illinois can come once again to the 21st century and our ability to use technological tools at our disposable to make things easier.”

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias supports the idea, but as a companion to a physical license.

“(The) goal is to modernize the Secretary of State’s office in a manner that allows for an infusion of new technology to better serve customers,” Giannoulias said.